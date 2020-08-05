Chicago rapper FBG Duck killed in shooting outside Saks Fifth Avenue, friends say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6354137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The shooting happened a short time after 4 p.m. near 70 E. Oak St.

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Friends of Chicago rapper FBG Duck said the rising entertainer was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon. Two people who were with him were also wounded.While police have not yet confirmed the rapper was killed, they said the shooting that appeared to involve FBG Duck happened in a high-end shopping district. According to police, three people were shopping when two vehicles pulled up. Four people got out and shot at the shoppers on the sidewalk, police saidThe shooters then got away by car, police said.A 26-year-old was shot in the chest, the groin and the neck. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Multiple friends and people who knew the deceased man identified him as FBG Duck.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Carlton Weekly.A woman, 28, was shot in the hand and taken to the hospital, where her condition was described as stable.A 36-year-old man is reportedly in serious condition after he was shot in the back and side."One guy pulled out a gun and started shooting at the other guy close range; after they stopped shooting, the guy who was doing the shooting ran," a witness said.Chicago community activist Ja'Mal Green said several people called him about the shooting. He was told FBG Duck was shopping with friends when someone fired shots at them as they were exiting Saks Fifth Avenue.Police said they were standing on the sidewalk near the Dolce and Gabbana store.Green described the 26-year-old as a well-respected, well-loved rapper but also as a well-hated one in the music world."A lot of young people looked up to him and liked his music," Green said. "They will need help coping with the loss.""I was standing here and saw people running in every direction trying to look for cover," local business owner Howard Gordon said. "I was standing where we are standing now, and heard what I thought was a machine gun, and then a black car speeding down Oak Street, going west."Business owner Barbara Gordon said she counted about 17 shots.Shoppers and residents scrambled as the two men dropped to the ground from the stream of bullets.Police recovered one weapon from the scene.The shooting is under investigation.