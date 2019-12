Media: We are holding a press conference at Taylor Bend Drive and Mason Road, in Katy, at 1 pm regarding one of our Sergeants being the target in an Arson investigation. We will also stream the press conference via Facebook live. pic.twitter.com/qG2tgkGElG — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) December 29, 2019

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are conducting an arson investigation where a sergeant with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office may have been the target.FBSCO posted on Twitter that there will be a press conference at 1 p.m. regarding the incident.Deputies told ABC13 someone threw a Molotov Cocktail at the sergeant's vehicle. No injuries were reported.