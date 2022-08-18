25-year-old woman arrested in killing of 21-year-old woman who died protecting baby

Police said the woman was with a friend when another woman walked up to her and fired multiple times. The victim turned her back to protect her child from the gunfire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 25-year-old woman wanted in the murder of a 21-year-old mom gunned down while holding her child in southeast Houston has been arrested.

Tranisha Latavia Miller turned herself in late Wednesday night at HPD headquarters, police said.

Miller is charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member. She's accused of the death of Chante Wilson.

The shooting happened on Aug. 8 at about 1:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Faulkner Street. According to investigators, Wilson was walking from the corner store when Miller, who was hiding between parked cars, jumped out and shot at Wilson.

According to detectives, Wilson turned her back, shielding her baby from gunfire. Officials said the baby was not injured, but Wilson was shot was multiple times. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Miller then left the scene in a red Nissan Cube or small four-door sedan.

Authorities say they identified Miller as the suspect and she was charged.

The relationship between Miller and Wilson was not immediately disclosed.