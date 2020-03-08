Father and 3-year-old son struck while trying to cross Cypress road

Deputies on Lake Forest Drive just east of Grant Rd on an Auto Pedestrian Accident adult male and 3 year old injured by a silver Nissan Ultimate that fled the scene. Both Lifeflighted. Call HCSO if you have any information @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas @HCSO_D5Patrol @HCSOPatrol pic.twitter.com/bRNYqGoWPX — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) March 8, 2020

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A father and his young son sustained severe injuries Saturday night after an accident on Lake Forest Drive and Grant Road in Cypress.The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a car accident involving two pedestrians.Deputies say a 40-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy were struck by a silver Nissan Ultima while attempting to cross Lake Forest Drive.Captain John Shannon noted that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.The father and son were taken by Life Flight to a local trauma center with life threatening injuries.Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the duo fled the scene.However, deputies located the vehicle and its three occupants shortly after.All three individuals have been detained for failure to stop and render aid.Investigators are looking into the cause of the accident.