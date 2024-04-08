Baby's death on Southern California freeway linked to homicide, and possibly crash

We're learning new details about two young children left alone on the 405 Freeway - an infant dying in the lanes. The tragedy is connected to a man's death in Woodland Hills.

LOS ANGELES -- Investigators are looking into links between three separate incidents in the Los Angeles area that left a baby and two adults dead on Monday.

In one incident, a baby girl, believed to be around 6 months old, was pronounced dead after she was found in lanes of traffic on the 405 Freeway in the Westchester area around 4:30 a.m. A second girl, around 7-9 years old, was found on the side of the road and hospitalized with injuries.

The second incident is the discovery of a man's body at an apartment complex in Woodland Hills around 7:30 a.m.

And a third incident which also may be tied to the other deaths was an incident which appeared to be a crash resulting in a woman's death in Redondo Beach around 5 a.m.

Police say they do believe the 405 and Woodland Hills incidents are linked but they are still working to confirm if the Redondo Beach crash is also related.

The nature of those links has not been disclosed.

"At this time, Valley Bureau Homicide detectives are working with the California Highway Patrol on the incident involving the two children and believe it is connected to the Topanga (Woodland Hills) homicide scene," the LAPD wrote on X.

"They are also collaborating with the Redondo Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office to determine if that scene is related to the homicide on Variel."

Baby, young girl found on 405

The incident involving the children found on the 405 was first reported around 4:30 a.m. at Centinela Avenue in the Westchester area, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to the area after receiving multiple 911 calls about a medical emergency involving two minors.

When they arrived, they found two injured children.

The baby girl, estimated to be 5-6 months old, was found in lanes of traffic on the northbound 405. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another girl, believed to be around 7-9 years old, was found on the right shoulder with injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

There were no adults at the scene with the children when they were found.

The CHP does not know exactly what happened to the girls or how they were injured and left on the freeway but investigators are asking the public for help. Anyone who may have driven by the area at that time is asked to go back and look at dash cameras.

"Witnesses claim there was a black sedan in the area at the time of the incident," said CHP Officer Isabel Diaz. "They didn't indicate what relation they had, but just possibly involved. If anyone else was in the area, northbound 405 at Centinela Avenue approximate 4:30 (a.m.), we'd appreciate if you could call with any information."

Woodland Hills homicide

A man's body was reported found face down at the Montecito apartments on Variel Avenue in Woodland Hills around 7:30 a.m. It was not clear how long his body had been at the scene before he was found.

It apparently happened inside the garage. Crime scene tape was surrounding a black vehicle. The garage gate was also damaged.

Investigators have not released much information, other that this is not gang-related.

Redondo Beach deadly crash

Around 5 a.m. a single-car deadly crash was reported near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Vincent Street, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

It appears the car hit at least one tree on the sidewalk. AIR7 HD was over the scene where there were no visible skid marks on the road.

The female driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified.

Both directions of PCH between Diamond and Emerald streets were shut down during the investigation.