Man struck and killed on S. Sam Houston Parkway in hit-and-run crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian early Thursday along the Sam Houston Tollway.

It happened just before 3 a.m. along the feeder road at Almeda Road.

Deputies responded to a call about an auto-pedestrian crash when they found a 40-year-old man dead, according to the Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office.

The driver of the vehicle involved took off after the crash.

Investigators did not have a description of the car or the driver involved, and they're looking for help to find them.

If you happened to see the crash or know about who may have been involved, call Harris County Precinct 7's dispatchers at 713-643-6602.
