Fatal crash involving 3 vehicles reported on Highway 3 near southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a fatal crash in the city's southeast area on Friday.

It happened at about 6:45 a.m. at 4515 Galveston Road, also known as Highway 3, just south of the South Loop.

Officials could only confirm this was a three-vehicle crash that resulted in someone's death.

It's unclear if anyone else was hurt or what led to the crash.

