1 dead in fiery Atascocita crash involving 4 cars near Lake Houston

Update: A total of 4 cars involved. Two adult occupants in a burned Dodge Charger: male driver is deceased & female is critical. When the Charger burnt into flames, the driver was unable to exit, but witnesses successfully pulled the female from the burning car. #hounews https://t.co/m5qZg53Ank — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 19, 2020

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died late Saturday in a fiery crash involving four vehicles near Lake Houston.It happened in the 19900 block of Atascocita Shores at FM 1960.A Dodge Charger left the roadway and hit a truck waiting to turn, according to authorities with the Atascocita Fire Department. The Charger caught fire during the crash and the driver inside died.Good Samaritans were able to pull the passenger out of the vehicle, authorities said.Investigators said they were working to determine if speed and driver impairment were factors in the crash.The collision also knocked out power to the area.