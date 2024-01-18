Deputies stop pursuit of motorcycle before rider fatally crashes into truck on Crosby Freeway: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway on Thursday afternoon after a fatal accident on US-90 at Crosby Freeway involving a motorcyclist following a chase, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the 151000 block of Crosby Freeway near Miller Road.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies with Precinct 3 began a pursuit of the motorcycle rider but quickly terminated the chase.

Officials said the man continued driving on, but crashed into the truck.

Officials did not expand on additional details as to why deputies initially began the chase.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the investigation continues, officials said Crosby Freeway's eastbound feeder road will close for at least two hours.

This is a developing story. ABC13 has a crew en route to uncover more information.