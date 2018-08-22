Science confirms women's pockets suck for smartphones

A new study proves what so many ladies already know - women's pockets are way too small!
"The Pudding" recently measured pockets on 20 popular men's and women's jeans.
They found that on average, women's front pockets are 48 percent shorter than men's pockets.
The test also discovered that only 40 percent of women's front pockets can accommodate an iPhone X, while 100 percent of men's pockets can.
Back pockets, however, were similar in size for both men's and women's jeans, The Pudding found. Maybe that's the best place for women to stash their phones.
