HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- So many ABC13 viewers have reached out asking for suggestions on where to shop for prom dresses. I found an online website where you can save up to 75 percent by renting your dress instead of buying.
"I know every parent can relate when I say it's not convenient for a girl to buy a new dress for every occasion," said Jen Foreman, founder of Charlotte's Closet.
Charlotte's Closet is an online destination that allows teens to borrow designer dresses up to 75 percent off retail prices.
WATCH: Alvin High School senior flies high with his prom proposal
"This idea was born out of a personal need of mine when my daughter was entering party state and needing a new dress for every event," Foreman said.
The way Charlotte's Closet works is pretty simple. Go to the site and choose from over 500 trending styles from 30 of the top brands.
"The trend of cutouts, this is a great dress by Betsy and Adam... retails for over $200 and rent it for just $69," Foreman said.
Two more big trends Foreman says we'll see a lot this year are lace and color.
"Chloe is modeling a gorgeous off-the-shoulder lace gown. This dress retails for over $350, and you can rent it for $125," Foreman explained.
When you find a dress you like, Charlotte's Closet will send a back-up dress to ensure they fit perfectly, but it gets even better.
"Charlotte's Closet offers unique services to clients including a home try-on program for a small fee, where girls can order up to three dresses that get delivered to their house up to 6 months in advance," Foreman told ABC13.
For those of you wondering about alterations, they do allow them, including the hem.
Charlotte's Closet isn't only for prom dresses. You can find dresses for all formal occasions and include sizes ranging from double 0 to a 24. After your event you have five days to return the dress.
SEE ALSO: Dress to impress for prom without blowing your budget
Save 75 percent on your prom dress with this website
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News