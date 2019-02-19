RELATED: How to watch the Oscars 2019, red carpet coverage and more
Check out every gown worn by a Best Actress winner at the Oscars since the awards began in 1929 in the gallery below, and see more highlights in the video above.
PHOTOS: Best Actress Oscar dresses worn through the years
Note: Katharine Hepburn, who won Best Actress in 1934, 1968, 1969 (in a tie) and 1982, never appeared at the Oscars to accept an award (she only ever made one appearance during the ceremony). Other actresses who were unable to attend: Joan Crawford (1945), Judy Holliday (1951), Vivien Leigh (1952), Anna Magnani (1956), Ingrid Bergman (1957), Sophia Loren (1962), Patricia Neal (1964) Elizabeth Taylor (1967), Maggie Smith (1970), Glenda Jackson (1971 and 1974) and Ellen Burstyn (1975).
MORE OSCARS FASHION
Here's what the Best Actress Oscar nominees wore on the red carpet so far this awards season
Designer B Michael creates Cicely Tyson's stunning Oscar gowns
Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.