High-fashion arrival: Meghan Markle shines in Givenchy in first solo outing with the queen

Meghan Markle wears Givenchy dress in her first solo outing with the Queen (KTRK)

CHESHIRE, England (KTRK) --
The Meghan Markle sparkle was on display again, this time as the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in her first solo outing with the queen.

Clad in a cream Givenchy dress, Markle attended the opening of a new bridge with Queen Elizabeth II in Cheshire, about 200 miles northwest of London.

The dress also featured a thin, black belt, darted skirt and caped shoulders.

Markle's dress marks the second time she's turned to the French fashion house as her designer of choice for a huge moment.

The boat-neck gown that Markle wore for her wedding in May was designed by Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director for Givenchy.

Could Givenchy become the haute couture go-to for the Duchess?

The brand has been a favorite of several high-profile women, including late actress Audrey Hepburn, who was considered Givenchy's muse.

Meanwhile, the queen arrived to Thursday's event in an electric green Stewart Parvin coat and hat made by Rachel Trevor, milliner to the queen.

Markle's last outing with the royal family was the Trooping the Color ceremony on Saturday.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, didn't go on a solo outing with the queen until 10 months after she'd married Prince William.
