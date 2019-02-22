STYLE & FASHION

Man's guide to wristwatches: How to choose a watch

EMBED </>More Videos

Man's guide to wristwatches: How to choose a watch

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Some men can be hard to shop for, especially if you throw in variables like age and occupation along with technology.

All of these things can leave a lot of questions on which watch may be the perfect gift.

"The millennials, they're looking for watches that are more functional," owner of Klein's Jewelers Mark Klein said.

The jeweler said many of the watches he sells are Rolex watches for men in their 30s who want something dressy.

"They're still very popular within the 30 to 60 age range, where they want to buy different kinds of watches and wear them more as a piece of jewelry," Klein said.

Marc Williams specializes in Rolex watches. He said they usually increase in value, especially with the current trend of buying vintage.

"The biggest thing on the watches, they're kind of buying a vintage watch now and then accessorizing it to what they want," Williams said.

Like Apple watches, fancier brands like Rolex also have new band designs to change out and customize.

The general trend is wearing dressier watches for special occasions, but more functional watches for every day.

"If I'm going out to a nice dinner and I'm dressed up, then maybe I wear a Rolex instead of wearing the Apple Watch," Klein said.

Something all high end watches have in common; they're often imitated.

"It's really hard to tell between a fake one and a new one. So, you need to go to somebody who has been in the business, who has experience and check it out. If the deal's too good to be true, then check it out first," Klein said.

He said you used to be able to tell a fake Rolex by the weight and the way the second hand moved, but fakes are so convincing now, you may want to have it checked out by a pro. And as always, if the deal looks too good to be true, assume it is.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionshoppingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
New James Avery piñata charm will make you want to party
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
PHOTOS: Every dress worn by Best Actress Oscar winners
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Police searching for rooftop gunman who ambushed men
Barbed wire put at border in El Paso to stop illegal crossings
Crime on METRO platforms up double digits in last year
WEEKEND WEATHER: Wet start but sunshine returns by Sunday
Feds: El Chapo's sons indicted on drug conspiracy charges
Man says Gerald Goines falsely linked him to drug house
Virgin Mary appears on Rosenberg family's home
Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits southern Ecuador
Show More
Jussie Smollett out on bond, reportedly apologizes to 'Empire' cast mates
THE 60: Watch this dog's tearful reaction to 'The Lion King'
Astros' star offers tickets to fan who quit job for baseball
Southwest responds to complaints after reported system-wide issue
Woman escapes attempted rape using her morning coffee
More News