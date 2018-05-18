ROYAL WEDDING

Make your own fascinator for the royal wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

Make your own inexpensive fascinator to celebrate the royal wedding. (WLS)

Nothing says "royal wedding" quite like a fascinator.

The colorful and unique hats will be out in full force for the ceremony Saturday, but the decorative hats can be expensive.

If a fancy hat isn't in your budget, don't worry - you can make your own very inexpensively. Rebecca Burick from Paper Source visited ABC7Chicago to give DIY instructions.

Fascinator-making classes will be held at all Paper Source locations on Friday. Admission is $10.
