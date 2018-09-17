STYLE & FASHION

Ryan Fitzpatrick steals the show - and his teammate's outfit - in flashy postgame interview

EMBED </>More Videos

Ryan Fitzpatrick looks like a new man!

TAMPA, Florida (KTRK) --
Ryan Fitzpatrick, once a Houston Texans starting quarterback, is now stealing the show, not just for his performance on the field, but for his flashy look after the game.

Fitzpatrick, who is currently in at quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has shined on the gridiron for two weeks.

True, it's early in the NFL season, but on Sunday, he threw for four touchdowns, helping lift his team to a 27-21 win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Fitzpatrick also threw for over 400 yards, so naturally he wanted to celebrate in style.

Fitzpatrick, who's rocking a thick beard, showed up to the postgame conference in aviators, gold chains, and what appears to be a black and white tracksuit.

In case you were wondering, his jacket was open, exposing his chest.

Fitzpatrick couldn't take credit for the getup, though. He admitted the outfit belonged to teammate DeSean Jackson.

"The chest hair is mine," Fitzpatrick quipped to reporters when asked if any part of the garb was his.

We'll see what he wears next after Tampa Bay's Monday night game on Sept. 24.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionsportsTampa Bay BuccaneersnflFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Sweater on REVOLVE website sparks fat-shaming rumors
Lilly Pulitzer semi-annual sale begins with a crash
Kylie Jenner to release cosmetic line at Ulta Beauty stores
Out of options, woman turns to Ted over uncomfortable couch
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man over $20
Family of missing mom of 6 asks for help in finding her body
Doorbell mystery woman in Montgomery Co. to reveal identity today
ABC13 to televise and stream Cruz, O'Rourke debate on Sept. 30
Luby's to close more restaurants amid declining sales
Florence updates: 23 dead, including 17 in NC
Beyonce shares rare look behind-the-scenes of Houston show
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take in Beyonce and Jay-Z show
Show More
Dallas police shooting protesters march at Cowboys' stadium
Remnants of Isaac moving toward Texas, unlikely to redevelop
Bishop from Sugar Land excommunicated by LDS church
SpaceX changes plans to send tourists around the moon
Bodycam video shows mother's accidental shooting death
More News