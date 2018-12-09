This limited-edition Empire™ Crew Parka is the ultimate piece of winter gear for any #StarWars fan. The jacket launches online tonight at 12AM EST or check our website to find a participating store near you: https://t.co/kxmGeHN6IZ pic.twitter.com/BvnNPJMfEc — Columbia Sportswear (@Columbia1938) December 6, 2018

Sci-Fi fans waited hours in the cold to get their limited-edition Star Wars themed Columbia coat to stay warm this winter.The blue custom coats are made to look like the ones worn by the crew back in 1979.The "Empire Strikes Back" parka is expected to retail for about $500, and are going on sale just in time for Christmas.Inside the custom coats are the latitude and longitude of the Norway iceberg where the planet Hoth was filmed.The coats are only being sold in seven countries and a collection of the sales will be given to Mark Hamill's education charity.They are expected to become collectors' items as the release is limited.