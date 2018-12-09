STYLE & FASHION

Columbia releases limited edition Star Wars inspired coat

EMBED </>More Videos

The custom coats are made to look like the ones worn by the crew back in 1979.

By
Sci-Fi fans waited hours in the cold to get their limited-edition Star Wars themed Columbia coat to stay warm this winter.

The blue custom coats are made to look like the ones worn by the crew back in 1979.


The "Empire Strikes Back" parka is expected to retail for about $500, and are going on sale just in time for Christmas.

Inside the custom coats are the latitude and longitude of the Norway iceberg where the planet Hoth was filmed.

The coats are only being sold in seven countries and a collection of the sales will be given to Mark Hamill's education charity.

They are expected to become collectors' items as the release is limited.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionstar warsmovieclothingu.s. & worldfashion
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Egyptian actress could face prison over revealing dress
George H.W. Bush to make final fashion statement with socks
PHOTOS: Duchess Meghan's tour style
CONTEST: Dunkin' Donuts wants to see your best Halloween attire
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Police searching for driver of deadly hit-and-run crash
Man shot and killed at business in NE Houston
Snakes and lizards rescued from Conroe house fire
High lake levels and debris temporarily close Lake Conroe
Child caught on camera stealing packages off porch
7-year-old shot in west Harris County will recover, HCSO says
K9 officer unsure of new snow boots
Boil water notice issued for multiple Houston areas
Show More
Former Miss Kentucky accused of sending nude photos to a student
Rising of San Jacinto River due to rainfall leaves many nervous
Mother faces murder charges after her 10-month-old twins drown
Man pulls gun on officer at Buc-ee's parking lot in Richmond
Flood crews find submerged cars stranded in water overnight
More News