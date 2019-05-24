Dog shot, dad held at gunpoint by masked intruders at family's home in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family's dog was shot and a father was held at gunpoint by masked intruders overnight in southeast Houston.

Police say the dad was in the kitchen of his home on Sagewick Drive near Kirkholm around 12:45 a.m. when the men came in through the unlocked back door.

One of the suspects held him down and pointed the gun in his face, then stole his wallet and cell phone.

His wife and two children were sleeping at the time of the home invasion. They came out to see what was happening, but the intruders told them to go back inside the room.

Three of the intruders ransacked the house.



During the attack, the family's dog came at the suspects and that's when it was shot at twice. It was hit one time.

The family carried the dog to the car. It was then taken to the vet to be checked out and is already back home. It's going to be okay.

None of the family members were injured.



The four men ran off. Police do not have a description of them or their vehicle at this time.





