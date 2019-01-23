TOO CHEESY? Gender reveal lasagna is a thing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5091049" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A couple had an original idea as to how to reveal the gender of their first child.

There's a new way to reveal your baby's gender. How does lasagna sound?Villa Italian Kitchen is offering gender reveal lasagnas for $140.It says its creation is made-to-order.It comes with both ricotta and mozzarella cheese with a pink or blue filling, garlic rolls and salad.This dish serves 12 people, including expectant mothers and their growing babies.