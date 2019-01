In most gender reveal parties, you cut into a cake to see if it's pink or blue, but that was too ordinary for one couple in Clear Lake.This couple used their alma mater hats from the University of Houston to choose their baby's gender.They first met at UH in 2003, and married in 2010.The soon-to-be parents Gus and Cynthia Forward are expecting their first baby boy in May.The couple's gender reveal is now getting attention throughout Twitter.