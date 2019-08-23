Family & Parenting

Newborns dressed up as 'Wizard of Oz' characters at Pa. hospital

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- Sunday marks the 80th anniversary of the release of one of the most beloved movies of all time "The Wizard of Oz."

Newborns at Allegheny Health Network's West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh were dressed as the Scarecrow, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion, and Dorothy in honor of the movie that has meant so much to generations of kids and adults.

Jack Minett, son of Brittany and Lewis Minett of Wexford, was the scarecrow.

Andrew Gianettino, son of Jennie and Anthony Gianettino of Peters Township, was the Cowardly Lion.

Genevieve Dunkin, daughter of Taylor and Mark Dunkin of Hampton Township, was Dorothy.

Wesley Lynch, son of Lindsey and Andrew Lynch of Hampton Township, was the Tin Man.

There's no place like home and soon these four babies will find that out.
