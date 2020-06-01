Family & Parenting

Baby girl only a few hours old dropped off at fire station in Crosby

By
CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A newborn baby girl is doing okay after being dropped off at a fire station in Crosby.

Authorities were called out Monday around 3:30 a.m. after firefighters found the baby at the front door. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, an anonymous woman called 911 and stated she left a baby at the fire station located at 2500 US-90 in east Harris County.

The baby, believed to be 2 hours old, was taken to the hospital and is in good condition.

Deputies say the mother went above and beyond by calling 911. "This fire station is not manned 24 hours a day, so she wanted to make sure the child was taken care of," Lt. Christopher Bruce with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Under the law, EMS stations, fire stations, and hospitals are considered safe places. Parents are legally able to take infants 60 days or younger to the designated safe haven locations and will not be prosecuted.

SEE ALSO:

Baby dies after being rushed to Houston fire station by mother

Explaining the Safe Haven law in Texas

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingcrosbychild abandonedtexas newsbabysafe haven lawfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Experts say there's 80% chance of storm in Gulf of Mexico
SpaceX Dragon capsule docks with International Space Station
SPONSORED: Kick off summer with Katherine's sheet pan salmon fajitas!
George Floyd family to release results of own autopsy
Convulsing in protest, US cities brace for more unrest
A few cooling downpours today
Wanted man accused in deadly shooting at business parking lot
Show More
Family of George Floyd to march at City Hall Tuesday
Fort Bend County announces $20 million COVID-19 relief fund
Murder victim lured and ambushed by several suspects
At least 11 die in flooding in El Salvador after tropical storm
Homeless high school student graduates valedictorian
More TOP STORIES News