MOTHER'S DAY

Mother's Day 2018 study: 40 percent of moms fake reactions to gifts

EMBED </>More Videos

Moms who say "thank you," "Aww," and "I love it" might be faking it, according to a new study of 2,000 adult Americans. (Shutterstock)

If your mom's reaction to your Mother's Day gift doesn't feel genuine, your hunch might be right. A new study found that 40 percent of moms fake it.

The study, which was commissioned by Groupon, last month asked 2,000 adult Americans a variety of questions about mom's big day, including what mom really wants and her most likely reaction if her gift is not what she was hoping for.

Here are the five most common reactions when mom is faking it, according to the study:

5. "I really needed one of these"
4. "Wow, this is great"
3. "I love it"
2."Aww!"

1. "Thank you"

The average person spends $75 on the holiday, the study found, but mom might be satisfied with something worth less than that. Here are the top five things mom really wants, according to the study:

5. A card
4. A family trip
3. A homemade item

2. Brunch
1. Something with a sentimental meaning

The study also asked about sibling rivalry. Two-thirds of respondents said they check what their brothers and sisters are planning to get, and more than half of those with a sibling will try to one-up them and get a better gift. The middle child might try the hardest, as the study found they spend the most money on presents.

OnePoll conducted the study on behalf of Groupon to help the coupon site promote its Mother's Day offerings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familymother's dayshoppinggift ideasstudygroupon
Related
What moms really want for Mother's Day
MOTHER'S DAY
FBI searching landfill for missing mother
Good Samaritan tackles suspect after elderly women assaulted
James Harden's mother gives back to single parents in Houston
Astros moms throw out first pitch on Mother's Day
Terminally ill mom watches son graduate in bedside ceremony
More mother's day
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Internet DNA test leads to emotional reunion
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Kids with autism get special tour of Space Center Houston
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News