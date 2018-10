She's a mom, a meteorologist and now an internet sensation.A meteorologist in Minneapolis is getting a lot of praise for delivering the forecast with help from a tiny partner.Susie Martin went on air with her 21-month-old son who was sound asleep for most of the forecast. Martin put him in a double-hammock for "International Baby-Wearing Week."The week promotes the benefits of carrying a child on you, saying babies thrive off close touch.