EMBED >More News Videos Typhoon Texas features more than 30 water slides

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fathers' Day is Sunday and it's a good time to show your dad how grateful you are for all the things he's done for you.Not only are the anchors and reporters great at their jobs, they are great dads, too. Check out some of these photos of them spending time with their kids.Looking for somewhere to take your dad for Fathers' Day?Send us photos of your father at news@abc13.com