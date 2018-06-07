A father is speaking out after he wanted to change his baby's diaper, but there was no changing table in the men's room.
The New Hampshire father of four went on a rant and released it for all to see on social media.
It all started when Chris Mau was out with his family. His 8-month-old daughter Kali was crying because she needed a diaper change.
He stopped in a restaurant that had a children's play area, but discovered the men's room did not have a changing table.
"I can't justify leaving my daughter in a messy diaper to try and locate a proper changing table, so I threw down the emergency towel, as I call it, which I always keep in the stroller," Mau said.
Mau hopes that in the age of gender equality that more businesses will provide changing accommodations in both the women's and men's rooms.
