Family wants justice for teen killed outside rave

The family of a recent high school graduate who was shot and killed cannot imagine why someone would want to hurt her.Kamryn Clements, 18, died while she was leaving a rave at Seyito Rojo on Telephone Road around 3 a.m. on Oct. 5.Someone fired through the back glass of the car she was a passenger in. Houston Police detectives said Clements got out of the car, took a couple of steps and collapsed.Twelve shell casings were found at the scene."I want to catch the killer," Clement's grandmother Lee Ann Buede said, crying. "I want to catch the person that hurt her. I don't think they actually meant to, but they did it. It's done. She's dead and I want to find the person that did it."Clements graduated from Deer Park High School in May.Buede said her granddaughter was working at a day care and was about to enroll in school to become a teacher.Detectives said they have identified a suspected vehicle in the case.The 18-year old's family feels certain that she was not the intended target. They said they cannot imagine anyone wanting to hurt her."She deserves justice," Buede said. "Not only my heart did break, what do you think his mother is going to say? What do you think his father is going to feel? I'm sure they love their son too and he just broke everybody's heart."