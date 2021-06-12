deadly shooting

Father and son dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds after Katy disturbance, 2 others injured

Father, son dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds in Katy disturbance

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A violent disturbance between family members erupted into gunfire, ending with two shooting deaths and two others injured Friday night at a Katy-area home, authorities said.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 24900 block of Acadia Park Circle in the Lakecrest Park neighborhood.

Harris County deputies responded to the home after a report of a shooting and found two women, a mother and her adult daughter, outside with gunshot wounds. The victims told deputies that before they were wounded, the daughter's husband had shot himself during an argument, according to investigators.

Following the man's self-inflicted shooting death, the adult son of the couple then shot the women, his mother and grandmother, before barricading himself inside the home, deputies said.

HCSO's SWAT team and hostage negotiators responded to the scene, but found the adult son dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound as well.

The women were transported to a hospital and were expected to survive. Investigators Saturday were still looking into what led to the disturbance.

The victims were described by authorities as an elderly woman whose wounds were believed to be minor, and a woman in her 50s who was in surgery Saturday morning.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.
