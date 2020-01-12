Family seeks justice for grandmother killed on New Year's Eve

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On New Year's Eve, 60-year-old Melinda Bibbs planned to watch movies with her 30-year-old daughter, Ebony, as her granddaughter, not even a year old, slept.Bibbs didn't live to see the new year begin.Five minutes before midnight, shots were fired through the window of her home. She was killed. Her daughter was critically wounded. The baby was unharmed.She leaves behind her daughter, son, a large extended family, and a daughter-in-law who loved her."She didn't have any enemies. Everyone loved her, and she was the life of the party," said Kristina Young.HPD investigators stated at the time that the shooting was thought to be the result of an earlier altercation between Ebony and her ex-boyfriend. No arrest and no charges have been filed."It's one thing to lose your mother through natural causes," said her son, Aaron Young. "When somebody takes your mother's life into their hands, it's a whole different world."Ebony is recovering from her injuries, but is fearful and distraught."The big thing is that he's still out there, not knowing if he's going to try to strike again. Not being able to sleep at night, and not being comfortable around windows," said Bibbs goddaughter, K'Ota Hill.The family's world has changed since New Year's Eve. The sound of her playing competitive games of dominoes has vanished. They are left with only memories and the need for someone to be held accountable for her death."We're planning her funeral," said Hill. "We'd like to have this case resolved by then. What we want for her is justice."