missing boy

Family pleads for return of missing 5-year-old boy

CRYSTAL LAKE, Illinois -- Days after 5-year-old boy Andrew "AJ" Freund disappeared in Crystal Lake, authorities continue to focus their investigation on the family home.

Police said they do not believe the boy was kidnapped or ran away, and AJ's father said he will not give up hope in finding his son. The boy disappeared on Wednesday.

TIMELINE: What we know about the search for AJ Freund
EMBED More News Videos

TIMELINE: Here's what we know so far about the search for Andrew "AJ" Freund, a missing 5-year-old boy from Crystal Lake.



On Tuesday, a DCFS hearing will be held regarding the state's decision to put AJ's younger sibling, Parker, into protective custody, according to an attorney representing AJ's mother, Joann Cunningham. The hearing will be held at 3 p.m. at the McHenry County Courthouse in Woodstock.

A press conference is slated for after the hearing, the attorney said. Cunningham will attend, but indicated that they are unsure about AJ's father's plans for attending the hearing.

Officials said DCFS and the Crystal Lake police have visited the home numerous times, and have removed the children over alleged concerns for their safety.

"The community has been concerned and has let the authorities know that over the last year, we let the DCFS know that, we've seen the kids been taken away and always shocked they have been returned," said neighbor Jeanne Butler.

WATCH: Crystal Lake boy reported missing by parents

EMBED More News Videos

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police are asking for your help to find a missing 5-year-old boy.



Meanwhile, Crystal Lake Police and the FBI are focusing their investigation on the boy's home, which they call a crime scene. Canine units only picked up AJ's scent within the residence.

RELATED: Crystal Lake community holds vigil for missing boy to "light the way for AJ"

Crystal Lake police said Monday that Cunningham is uncooperative with police. Her lawyer says she has shared everything she knows with authorities and he has advised her to keep quiet.

In a statement, her lawyer said: "Joann is particularly devastated by the Crystal Lake Police Department's press release that she refuses to cooperate and that as a result, she is a suspect. Ms. Cunningham was physically present with law enforcement beginning the moment CLPD responded to her 911 call Thursday morning, until after 5:00 p.m. Thursday evening. That day Ms. Cunningham spoke with numerous law enforcement officers, both local and federal, and answered every question she was posed to the best of her ability. While law enforcement was conducting a missing child investigation, Ms. Cunningham was eager to participate. When it became clear law enforcement was not conducting a missing child investigation, was not issuing an Amber Alert, had stopped searching for AJ, and considered her a suspect, we did advise her to stop all communications with law enforcement and she did so at our request. This is just us as her attorneys doing our job, not evidence of her wrongdoing, and is not itself suspicious in any way."

Saturday night, community members came together at a vigil to light candles and wish for a safe return.

Cunningham, who spoke exclusively to "Good Morning America" this weekend, tearfully pleading for her son's safe return.

"I want us home together," she said. "I just want my kid. My kids are my life. They're my kids.

AJ's father told ABC7 he is cooperating with police, but continuing the search on his own.

"Just going to retrace search steps that we have already gone over. There is nothing else we can do," AJ's father said as he walked through the Crystal Lake neighborhood Sunday morning, searching for any sign of his missing son. "The Crystal Lake Police and the FBI are doing a wonderful job. We are all just doing everything that we can at this point."

EMBED More News Videos

A 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy last seen on Wednesday night remains missing, and police said Friday that they are focusing their investigation on the boy's home.



Police have responded to the home before. They have investigated allegations of abuse and neglect from 2015 to 2018. DCFS last had contact with the family in December of last year.

AJ has short, blonde hair and is approximately three-foot-five, weighing 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Mario sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoismissing boymissing children
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Search continues for 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy, father vows own investigation
Crystal Lake holds vigil to "light the way for AJ"
Missing Crystal Lake boy did not leave home on foot, police say
FBI joins search for missing boy, 5, in Crystal Lake
MISSING BOY
9-year-old who left home because he was grounded found safe
Mother and 2 sons reported missing have been found
Missing 9-year-old and uncle found safe along FM 1463
Amber Alert issued for 18-month-old boy from Dallas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News