Family of HPD officer confused over circumstances of wrong-way crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5769150" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> DPS says the off-duty officer was driving the wrong way on I-10 when she crashed with a semi.

With heavy hearts, we learned one of our own died in a crash on I-10 West near Sealy at 6:30 a.m. today. Officer Gizelle Solorio was off duty at the time. We ask for your prayers for Gizelle & her family. pic.twitter.com/NuS7CqeNWv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 19, 2019

SEALY, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a Houston police officer who died Thursday after a wrong-way crash is now trying to cope with confusion over the circumstances of her death as they also process their grief.Officer Gizelle Solorio, 32, was off duty, traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Sealy in her Toyota Tacoma when she crashed into a big rig, according to DPS.She died at the scene, and no one else was hurt.Her mother, Irma Solorio, said Gizelle was always a caretaker, looking out for those around her and helping care for her brother who has special needs. Becoming an officer seemed like a natural fit."She was like a mama out there. Everyone in the world were her babies," Irma said.She added the circumstances of Gizelle's death are confusing to her, and she's searching for answers."I don't understand it. It's a puzzle to me as to what happened, why it happened, why there. I don't know," she said.DPS said there were no obvious signs of intoxication. Toxicology tests are underway.This is just the latest tragedy for the family. Gizelle's grandmother and father both died months apart in 2017.Before she died, Gizelle promised to look after her brother in the event that Irma passes on.."(Gizelle) was the light of the world and it's gotten dark," she said.