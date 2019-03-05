Family now frantic as missing persons case continues

Missing 24-year-old Carlos Rios' family grows worried while looking for information.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of the 24-year-old missing man Carlos Rios says he was last seen with one of his long time friends, Jesus Cardenas Valencia.

Michelle Rios, the younger sister of Carlos says, "this is just not like him, I feel like if he was okay he would've reached out already."

Detectives say they went to a home on Club Creek Saturday morning to question Jesus Cardenas Valencia.

When they knocked on the door, detectives say the man released his dog to attack the officers.

He's currently in jail on a drug charge that police arrested him for on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the family is doing everything they can to gain an understanding of what happened to Rios.

His daughter's first birthday is on Wednesday.

