The family of a teen who was hospitalized for being malnourished is asking for the public not to rush to judgement after his parents were charged.The Montgomery County couple was charged for not taking care of the 17-year-old, who only weighed 62 pounds when he was admitted to Texas Children's Hospital.When we went to the home of one of the teen's relatives, we were told off camera this was not a case of abuse.The relative said the teen has muscular dystrophy, and that injuries found on his body, like bed sores, are from not moving around much because of his condition.We were also told the teen's parents couldn't have neglected him, but that his condition may have become too much for them to handle.Tonight at 6, reporter Deborah Wrigley has more on the teen's condition.