Just days after Christmas, a Pasadena family lost everything in an apartment fire.The fire happened Friday around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Westside Drive. The family who lived inside wasn't home at the time, but two dogs and several other pets were killed in the fire."When I saw the fire, I was devastated," Brandon Capehart said. "That's my whole life in the house. Now we have to start new."Capehart lived in the apartment with his wife, kids, sister-in-law, niece and nephew."By the grace of God he got us all out of that house," Sherica Hailey said. "We're all alive, so that's the big blessing in all of this is that we're all alive."Hailey says neighbors tried to rescue the animals inside, but were unsuccessful.The Red Cross is helping the family and has put them up in a hotel through Monday, but with everything gone, they're not sure what they're going to do next."We have four kids, we had one that just had a birthday, we just lost everything for Christmas, and we have one that has a birthday in seven days," Hailey said. "We're just looking to make things better for our kids and get a roof over our heads."The Pasadena Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause of the fire.