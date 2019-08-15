Family hides in Houston business as armed robbers target armored truck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mom and her two children, ages 9 and 3, hid in the DolEx Money Transfer business as a shootout happened just feet away.The family's car window was shot out as a robber tried to ambush an armed guard outside a Brinks truck. Police say it happened at 6010 South Gessner just before noon on Thursday.Rodolfo Perez was at work and raced to the business after his wife called. She was hiding in a back room with their children at the time. They were inside when the shooting started and took cover."They started shooting and the lady inside let her come into the little place to hide," Perez said.A second vehicle was hit by gunfire. The suspect or suspects got away, though it's not clear if they took any cash with them. It's also unclear if they were hurt in the shootout. No other serious injuries were reported."This thing is out of control now. Thank God she's okay, and my kids are (too)," Perez said. "Some crazy guy can just start shooting and kill innocent people anytime."Houston police are investigating as they continue to search for the suspects.