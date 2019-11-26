Family facing tragic fight after teens hit and killed in US-59 crash

Family members tell Eyewitness News Jayde Thomas, 17, and Za'Kerania "KeeKee" Collins-Lee, 19, died from their injuries.
Jayde died at the scene of the crash. Paramedics flew KeeKee to a San Antonio hospital. Her family took her off life support this weekend.
KeeKee's family is still working to raise money to bring the teenager's body back to Houston for a burial and service. They started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost.
We’re told Jayde & KeeKee were best friends. A horrific chain of events left the 17 & 19 year olds dead. Their car stalled out on Highway 59. It started smoking. A driver struck them both as they stood outside the vehicle in Victoria. I’ll have a report at 3PM on #abc13. pic.twitter.com/FNbnegL1mA— Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) November 25, 2019
Family members held a service for Jayde this weekend.
They told us the girls traveled to Three Rivers, Texas to pick up a friend. They were traveling back to Houston on Highway 59 when their vehicle stalled out and started smoking.
"There was a 911 call saying a car was on fire on 59," said KeeKee's mother ChaQuanta Parker. "There was no way she could put on the emergency lights."
According to a police report, an 18-wheeler swerved and avoided the teen's vehicle, but another vehicle hit the two girls as they were standing outside.
"She's just a baby. She didn't get a chance to live," said KeeKee's grandmother Tracey Davis. "When we got down there, they were saying she was brain dead already. There's wasn't much they could do."
Jayde leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter.
