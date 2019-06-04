Armed suspects dressed as DEA agents try to get into Pearland home

PEARLAND, Texas -- Pearland police are still searching for two men they say dressed up as DEA agents and tried to get into a Pearland home last week.Police say two armed men wearing black shirts with "D.E.A" across the front and "Police" on the back came to the front door of a home in the 11500 block of Ivory Creek Drive on Tuesday, May 28.The suspects announced "DEA" and said they had a search warrant for the residence.The homeowner told the suspects she was calling the police and both men fled the scene in an older black Chevrolet SUV, possibly a Suburban or Tahoe with paper plates, police said.Pearland police searched the area but no suspects or suspect vehicle was located.If you have any information, you are urged to contact Pearland Police Department Sgt. Jernigan at 281-997-4144 or JJernigan@PearlandTx.Gov.Meanwhile, police are urging people to stay aware of your surroundings, and always check before opening doors to your residence.