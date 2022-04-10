amusement ride

'Bad timing': Dramatic video shows Florida fair ride operator injured after caught in ride

This ride accident comes just weeks after a 14-year-old boy fell to his death at an Orlando amusement park
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows Florida fair ride operator injured after caught in ride

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A ride operator was injured after being caught in a ride at the Clay County Fair in Florida on Friday night.

WARNING: Some images in the video may be disturbing

The operator is 28-year-old Davontai Lee.

Officials responded to the fair, helping the trapped man slide out of the ride.

Police said he was trapped for about fifteen minutes. Once freed, he was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

"When you see that it kind of changes your point of view and personally, I don't think I'll get on another fair ride," said Keirra Peterson.

RELATED: Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride

Petersons mother, Aurelia Smith, was the person who recorded the incident on her phone.

The man trapped was one of several operators working on the ride, WJXX reported.

Law enforcement said he was trying to retrieve someone's property and was caught in the ride due to bad timing.

"The man went down to get another persons hat and I guess the floors, or whatever, had went down on him and pinned him in," Peterson said.

Peterson said you could hear Lee crying for help.

"I didn't really expect that. I never thought that since that boy the other week that fell off that ride," Peterson said. "I didn't think I would experience another ride misfunction."

RELATED: Video of Tyre Sampson falling is one of the worst tragedies he's ever seen, attorney Ben Crump says

The ride is still up and functioning at the Clay County Fair. There were no problems with the function of the ride.

"The ride had nothing to do with this. The ride is functioning properly. The sheriff's office, along with fire and rescue, did an investigation," said Chief Jeff Johnson with the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Lee decline to do an interview with First Coast News but said he is still in pain and in shock.

Police said the incident is still an active investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridacounty fairamusement rideu.s. & world
AMUSEMENT RIDE
Universal Studios Hollywood power outage leaves people stuck on ride
Who regulates amusement parks? Questions raised after boy's death
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
TOP STORIES
Cyclist killed in northeast Harris County
Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule
Hastings High School senior launches apparel line
Breezy and warm with a few showers today
TX Guard's border say mission needs additional $531 million
Charges dropped against Texas woman accused of self-induced abortion
Man admits to killing his 80-year-old grandmother in Cypress
Show More
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter's board of directors
Teen shot in the mouth at Reveille park
2 people shot at party at Airbnb near Manvel area, deputies say
Fatal crash may be cause of road rage shooting, deputies say
Woman fatally shot while driving on Gulf Freeway, La Marque police say
More TOP STORIES News