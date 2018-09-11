SEPTEMBER 11

Eyewitness News New York day-of-air coverage from September 11th, 2001

Unforgettable images from September 11th (KTRK)

NEW YORK --
Here you will find day-of-air coverage from September 11, 2001. The stories appear as they aired on Eyewitness News New York 17 years ago.

As per an editorial decision, you will not see any footage that has been deemed too sensitive to view.

However, to capture the severity of the attack, as well as to reflect the outstanding and emotional work many of our reporters turned out that day, a few of the videos do contain footage of the towers falling.

Please view the videos at your own discretion, and please remember along with us the struggle of all those who died that day.
N.J. Burkett's 9/11 Account (WARNING: Contains images of towers falling)
N.J. Burkett's account
WARNING: Contains images of towers falling

Michelle Charlesworth reports on the mass exodus out of New York
Michelle Charlesworth on mass exodus
Michelle Charlesworth reports on the exodus out of New York on 9/11/01

Dave Evans talks to New Yorkers
Dave Evans on residents' responses
Dave Evans talks to New Yorkers on September 11, 2001

Lauren Glassberg reports from St. Vincent's Hospital
Lauren Glassberg at St. Vincent's
Lauren Glassberg reports from St. Vincent's Hospital on September 11, 2001

Jim Hoffer's 9/11 Account (WARNING: Contains images of towers falling)
Jim Hoffer's account
WARNING: Contains images of towers falling

Anthony Johnson interviews a man who escaped the towers
Anthony Johnson talks to a victim
Anthony Johnson interviews a man who escaped the towers on 9/11/01

Nina Pineda reports from Lower Manhattan
Nina Pineda reports from downtown
Nina Pineda reports from Lower Manhattan on September 11, 2001

Stacey Sager talks to witnesses and responders
Stacey Sager talks to witnesses
Stacey Sager talks to witnesses and survivors on September 11, 2001

Marcus Solis reports from Bellevue Hospital
Marcus Solis at Bellevue
Marcus Solis reports from Bellevue Hospital on September 11, 2001

Joe Torres' 9/11 Account (WARNING: Contains images of towers falling)
Joe Torres' account
WARNING: Contains images of towers falling

Lucy Yang reports on stranded passengers
Lucy Yang at the New Jersey ferry
Lucy Yang reports on stranded passengers on September 11, 2001
