Exclusive surveillance footage shows moments during fatal birthday party shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Exclusive surveillance footage shows the chaos that unfolded after a birthday party celebrating a 16-year-old turned into a deadly shooting.

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death, and three other teens were injured at the 2900 block of South Sam Houston Parkway near Highway 288 on Saturday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Two 17-year-old boys were taken to the hospital, one is in critical condition and the other was released with minor injuries.

The teen who was released was taken into custody on an unrelated aggravated robbery warrant.

The youngest victim, a 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital but she has since been released. All of victims were attended the birthday party at the Dreamlite Productions Studio, according to officials.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows at least 100 people in the parking lot near the party. At about 11:45 p.m., dozens of people are seen running as shots are being fired from what police believe to be coming from inside of cars.



Witnesses told police they suspect a white SUV to be involved in the shooting. In the surveillance footage, a vehicle matching the description pulls in and stops. Shortly after, a group of people nearby start to run. Several people run to a car and retaliate, seen shooting their guns.

One group hides behind the back of car as gunshots are fired from different directions, until the car pulls out and they run for safety.

One person who is clearly hurt, is seen lying on the floor, as a group tries to help them, but soon after, the group is seen running away as cars rush by.

If you know any information regarding the incident, you are urged to contact the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000.

