17-year-old killed, 3 others hurt in shooting outside birthday party in Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old was killed Sunday morning at a shooting that occurred outside a 16-year-old's birthday party in south Harris County, according to deputies.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at about 12:30 a.m. at the party which was held at a production studio in the 2900 block of South Sam Houston Parkway near Highway 288.

Two other 17-year-olds and a 14-year-old were also shot, according to deputies. All of them were attending the birthday party.

Investigators said a verbal altercation in the parking lot led up to the shooting. It was unclear what the altercation was about.

Authorities said about 75 to 100 people were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, but most of the individuals took off before deputies arrived.

"It was a birthday party. I believe it was a 16-year-old female that was having a birthday party. She has been spoken to, and her parents are cooperating right now. The business owners are attempting to cooperate, but there's not a whole lot of information to go on at the moment," said Sgt. Jason Brown with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies confirmed one of the three 17-year-olds shot later died after being rushed to the hospital.

The condition of the other three teens range from serious to good, but authorities said they are all expected to survive.

Deputies also said a car parked in a neighboring parking lot was hit by bullets, but no one was hurt.

Authorities were still talking with witnesses, but no suspects have yet been identified. Deputies said a possible white SUV may have been involved and drove off from the scene.

If you know any information regarding the incident, you are urged to contact the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000.

