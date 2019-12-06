Ex-Pasadena police officer accused of choking child with dog leash

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Pasadena police officer has been charged with assault and is accused of putting a dog leash around a child's neck.Police say McKay Christensen turned himself in on Friday after officers issued a warrant for his arrest.According to court records, neighbors witnessed Christensen put the leash around the child's neck in June 2017.The child told investigators he felt he couldn't breathe, according to court records.Christensen has been charged with assault of a family member by choking, according to police.Investigators say Christensen was relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation and later resigned after the warrant was issued. Christensen's wife, Stacy Rudd, was also arrested.Police say he was with the department for 16 years. He's currently being held on a $45,000 bond.