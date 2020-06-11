Harris County and city leaders forming task force to help families avoid eviction

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County and City of Houston leaders are announcing an effort to help families avoid eviction.They're forming a Housing Stability Task Force aimed at providing housing stability, especially for families exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.State Rep. Armando Walle, Harris County's Recovery Czar, and Marvin Odum, the City of Houston's COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Czar, are teaming up for the initiative.Last week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner asked the county Justices of the Peace not to evict anyone until July 25. The required 30-day notice would mean that no one would be evicted before August 25.Hidalgo said, "The last thing we need is folks unhoused in the streets in the middle of this crisis instead of being able to seek shelter and to isolate."The state said evictions can continue but Hidalgo said it's not required."We heard from the county attorney's office that he concluded that the Justices of the Peace are within their full authority and within their full discretion to postpone evictions, that's what we've seen from other counties, in El Paso for example, they've postponed evictions until the end of June."