Harris Co. Precinct 1 sets up eviction assistance program to offer tenants and landlords help

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Precinct One's Office is launching an eviction assistance program designed to create meaningful resources to help people facing eviction navigate through pandemic challenges.

Last month, ABC13 reported on a young father who went viral after his eviction was captured on camera by CNN.

Constable Alan Rosen and his partners are using money from a GoFundMe page set up after that report to launch the program. They raised over $42,000 in the first 24 hours.

Legal experts will answer questions from tenants and landlords to help people stay in their homes.

"So many people have heard that there was a CDC guideline with regards to evictions, but they don't know how to properly file the paperwork," Rosen said. "I think many people thought the federal government said they don't need to worry about this and away they go. That's not true."

The constable's office set up a mobile command post at 1215 Pinemont Dr.

Experts are there until 1 p.m. Wednesday to answer questions from tenants and landlords. No appointment is necessary.
