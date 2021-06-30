Houston Astros

Former Astros player Evan Gattis doesn't hold back on talking about cheating scandal

Former Houston Astros baseball player Evan Gattis didn't shy away from talk on the team's cheating scandal in a recent podcast interview.

In a nearly two-hour interview with the "'Stros Across the Globe" podcast, Gattis said he was a big advocate of the Astros' widely-criticized system during their World Series championship season. He also said that he and his teammates thought they weren't doing anything wrong because other teams were doing it too.

RELATED: Ex-Astros catcher Evan Gattis: We obviously cheated baseball, fans

"There's people in our clubhouse who have had to call other people from the Dodgers clubhouse and say 'Why you gotta be like that?'" he said.

He said other teams didn't speak up because they didn't want Major League Baseball to look into what they were doing.

It's not the first time the retired player has spoken out about the scandal. In 2020, Gattis told another podcast he felt bad for fans.

"Everybody wants to be the best player in the f---ing world, man," Gattis, who has since retired, told The Athletic's "755 Is Real" podcast. "And we cheated that, for sure. And we obviously cheated baseball and cheated fans. Fans felt duped. I feel bad for fans."

Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were given one-year bans and subsequently fired following an investigation by Major League Baseball. That probe confirmed the Astros had cheated by using a camera-based sign-stealing system during the 2017 regular season and playoffs and during part of the 2018 regular season.

Gattis, a Dallas-area native, became a free agent after the 2018 season and retired from professional baseball.

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustoncheatingmlbhouston astrosbaseballu.s. & worldsports
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Braves and Astros meet in Game 3 of the World Series
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Dusty's life as renaissance man helped guide this World Series run
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News