1 student expelled after fireworks blast injures 4 at Klein Forest HS

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One student has been expelled and now faces criminal charges after a fireworks blast went off during lunch at Klein Forest High School.Authorities were called to the campus for a possible explosion around 1 p.m."They popped the fireworks right in front of me," said senior Tiffany Doiron.Klein Forest officials told ABC13 fireworks exploded in the cafeteria during 5th period, which prompted an immediate evacuation of close to 4000 people. Students were dismissed for the day. After-school activities were cancelled and bomb detection dogs swept the campus as a precaution."This is not a drill. We have a device activated inside the building with injuries," a dispatcher announced to emergency responders.Officials say four students suffered minor injuries by either the fireworks or the panic that followed. No one was hospitalized. One male student was detained and later expelled, according to the Klein ISD. Investigators and students told ABC13, the fireworks were in a container inside his backpack. Authorities say possible more students were involved."It is a known fact that fireworks cannot be brought to a school," Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen told reporters.Klein ISD says they will have extra officers and counselors on campus for the rest of the week.The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says they expect to have the exact charges the student will face, Wednesday morning.