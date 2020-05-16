Driver, passenger shot before crashing into ditch in northeast Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver crashed into a ditch after he and a passenger were both shot while driving in northeast Harris County.

Deputies said the two men were driving down Etheline Street near Homestead when someone in another car shot them both around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

One of the men was shot in the mouth.

"The report was it was car to car, " said Captain John Shannon with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "We don't have a description of it."

Deputies said they do not have a description of the shooter.

Both men are in stable condition and are recovering at the hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonharris countyshootingharris county sheriffs officedrive by shooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fireworks and wild stunts take over Galleria area intersection
Space Force to launch secret mission today
Severe threat diminished, warmer weekend temps ahead
Power outages, fallen trees, and minor flooding across Houston
Kemah bar floods 30 minutes after heavy rain
Mom warns about rare illness linked to COVID-19
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
Show More
Jeep Weekend rolls on despite COVID-19 pandemic, rain
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Museum of Natural Science 1st museum to reopen in Houston
No signs of COVID-19 spike since Texas reopened two weeks ago
Senator calls for more COVID-19 testing for frontline workers
More TOP STORIES News