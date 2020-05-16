Driver, passenger shot before crashing into ditch in northeast Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver crashed into a ditch after he and a passenger were both shot while driving in northeast Harris County.Deputies said the two men were driving down Etheline Street near Homestead when someone in another car shot them both around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.One of the men was shot in the mouth."The report was it was car to car, " said Captain John Shannon with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "We don't have a description of it."Deputies said they do not have a description of the shooter.Both men are in stable condition and are recovering at the hospital.