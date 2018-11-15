Estranged husband charged with murder of missing Houston mom

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a missing woman's estranged husband, according to Houston police.

The family of 29-year-old Charine Young say she hadn't been seen in five days.

Late Wednesday, a murder charge was filed against 48-year-old Johnny Leon Wilson, however Young's body hasn't been found.

Young's friends have posted messages on Facebook asking for help in finding her.

Young is a manager at a Walmart in Crosby. She is also a mother of an 11-year-old boy, her only child.

Susan Young told us she had her suspicions from the start, saying her daughter and Wilson were in the process of a divorce.

"She would never vanish," her mother Susan said today. "She loves her son and she loves us."

The last place Young was seen alive was at her estranged husband's apartment, where she and her son had stopped after his school's football game Saturday afternoon.

Her son said he and two school friends stayed in her car.

Wilson walked out of the apartment without Young, the child said. He then drove them to a McDonald's in Young's car. He didn't return to pick them up.

Young's missing car with vanity license plates that spelled "Charine" was later recovered.

Anyone with information about where Wilson may be is asked to call Houston police crime-stoppers.

