2022 ESPYS: How to watch live, host Steph Curry's comedy inspiration, top nominees

LOS ANGELES -- The 30th annual ESPYS are back to full capacity for the first time in three years, moving from Downtown Los Angeles to the home of the Academy Awards. The show went virtual in 2020 and held a scaled-down version last year in New York because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Here's everything to know about this year's award show:The ESPY Awards airs live Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on ABC. Stream next day on Hulu.Fresh off leading the Golden State Warriors to an NBA championship, Stephen Curry is hosting The ESPYS.The finals MVP hints that his fellow athletes attending the show in Hollywood might want to be a little worried at what he'll say during the opening monologue.Curry says hosting is out of his comfort zone and he expects to be on an emotional roller coaster for the live ABC broadcast."Maybe not as nervous as if Draymond was hosting, but still nervous," Curry told the Associated Press, referring to his always-chattering Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green. "Now I have the mic.""I'm more nervous already just thinking about that vibe," he added. "Basketball is reactionary and I spend every waking hour thinking about it, practicing and preparing. I'll do that same preparation for this, but it's going to be an emotional roller coaster."Curry also is nominated for three individual trophies and the Warriors are vying for best team.Curry describes his sense of humor as being "all over the place." He mentions comedians Dave Chapelle and Kevin Hart, as well as the Emmy Award-winning series "Schitt's Creek," among his favorites."I'll try to channel all of them," he said.Making his fourth appearance in Best Athlete, Men's Sports, Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) faces stiff competition from 2015 winner and this year's host Curry (Golden State Warriors), 2021 nominee Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), and first-time challenger Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels).Returning Best Athlete, Women's Sports nominees Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) and Katie Ledecky (Swimming) join newcomers Sunisa Lee (Gymnastics) and Oksana Masters (Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon). Parker is the only contender looking for a second win, having captured the honor back in 2008.The complete list of 2022 nominees can be viewedESPN previously announced that former heavyweight boxing champion and mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage.The mayor of Ukraine's capital since 2014, the former heavyweight champion is a longtime outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin dating back to the conflict with Russia in 2013. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Vitali, along with his younger brother and fellow Hall of Famer, Wladimir, has served as one of the faces of the resistance."It is a great honor for me to receive this award," said Klitschko, 50. "I am convinced that this is a recognition of the courage and inviolability of the Ukrainian people, who have been bravely resisting the Russian aggressor for more than 3 months. This is an award for everyone who defends the independence and freedom of Ukraine."Broadcaster, hall of famer and college basketball icon Dick Vitale will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, which helps raise awareness and funds for cancer research.Vitale, 82, announced in August that he had undergone multiple surgeries to remove melanoma. In October, he announced he had been diagnosed with lymphoma. His chemotherapy treatment for lymphoma forced the veteran broadcaster to step back from ESPN's college basketball coverage.Vitale has documented his cancer journey on social media and in March appeared at the SEC tournament, where he was recognized for his contributions to the sport, the league and his fight against cancer. He announced in April that he is cancer-free.Author, athlete and retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Gretchen Evans will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service."Evans is a highly decorated veteran. After suffering a life-altering injury while serving in the Army, Evans founded Team UNBROKEN, an adaptive racing team of mostly veterans who have experienced life-altering injuries, illness, or traumas to compete in World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji ... The team's creation grew out of Evans' involvement with a number of veteran advocacy groups where she mentored and coached fellow veterans with stories that echo her own extraordinary path," according to ESPN.Stars and athletes scheduled to present this year include: Odell Beckham Jr. (Super Bowl Champion), Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers), Maybelle Blair (Former All-American Girls Pro Baseball League Player), John Boyega (Golden Globe Award Winning, Actor and Producer), Alison Brie ("Spin Me Round"), Ciara (Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter), Dany Garcia (XFL Owner and Chairwoman), Ryan Garcia (Boxing), Heidi Gardner ("Saturday Night Live"), Jon Hamm ("Top Gun: Maverick"), Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy), Lil Wayne (Grammy Award winning rapper), Billie Jean King (Tennis Legend), Derek Jeter (Former MLB All-Star), Dwayne Johnson ("Black Adam", XFL Owner), Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), Simu Liu ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), Aubrey Plaza ("Emily the Criminal"), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trevante Rhodes (Hulu's "Mike"), Aaron Rodgers (NFL MVP), Lindsey Vonn (Skiing), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"), Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos) and more. UCLA Student Athletes Maya Brady (Softball) and Kam Brown (Football) will serve as trophy presenters.In addition, top athletes and celebrities scheduled to attend include: Jocelyn Alo (Oklahoma Softball), Liz Cambage (Los Angeles Sparks), Maksim Chmerkovskiy ("Dancing with the Stars"), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury), Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Doug Edert (St. Peter's Men's Basketball), Allyson Felix (Track & Field), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Eileen Gu (Skiing), Madison Hammond (Angel City FC), Tobin Heath (OL Reign), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Katie Ledecky (Swimming), Chloe Kim (Snowboarding), Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams), Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams), Bryce Young (Alabama Football) and more.______