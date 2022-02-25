education

Cy-Fair ISD to offer free classes for parents of ESL students

By Mikah Boyd
HOUSTON, Texas -- Cy-Fair ISD is offering free English learning courses to the parents of students enrolled in English as a second language, or ESL, classes. Classes will be available for those with introductory, beginner or intermediate English proficiency.

Parents interested can register for the courses in the school cafeteria on the first day of class and can choose from Saturday morning classes or Monday and Wednesday classes.

Saturday morning classes will start Feb. 26 and be held from 8 a.m.-noon at Owens and Tipps elementary schools. Classes will continue March 5 and 26 as well as April 2, 9, 23 and 30.

Monday and Wednesday classes will begin Feb. 28 and go from 6-8 p.m. at Thornton Middle School. Classes will be held every Monday and Wednesday through April 27.

For more information, call 281-517-6387.

Saturday course locations:

Owens Elementary School, 7939 Jackrabbit Road, Houston

Tipps Elementary School, 5611 Queenston Blvd., Houston

Monday and Wednesday course location:

Thornton Middle School, 19802 Kieth Harrow Blvd., Katy

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.
